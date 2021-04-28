Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,370 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $18,435,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $16,691,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $11,954,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQM opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

