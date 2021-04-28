Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BGS opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

