Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LPX opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

