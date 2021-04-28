Avient (AVNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avient stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. Avient has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

