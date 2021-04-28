Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 260 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $166,975.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,550 shares of company stock worth $660,239. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

