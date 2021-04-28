Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 380 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.