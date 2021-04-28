JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 400” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 430.75 ($5.63).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 440.85 ($5.76) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.33. The company has a market cap of £90.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.15. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.47%.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

