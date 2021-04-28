Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CZR. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 737,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,732,000 after buying an additional 390,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

