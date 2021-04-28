3,093 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after purchasing an additional 259,262 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 196.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

