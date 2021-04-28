IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMIAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IMI from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMIAY opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.