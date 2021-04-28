Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after buying an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $406,511.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,886 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,846. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. Tennant has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Tennant’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

