Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Sells C$61,880.00 in Stock

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$61,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$390,000.

Thomas John Pladsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas John Pladsen sold 4,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$12,480.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$26,000.00.

CVE NLC opened at C$2.76 on Wednesday. Neo Lithium Corp. has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.76 and a quick ratio of 20.70. The firm has a market cap of C$383.96 million and a P/E ratio of -125.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

