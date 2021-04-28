Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MONRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

