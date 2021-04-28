Truist Financial Corp Takes $258,000 Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

