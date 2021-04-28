FY2022 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Increased by Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the natural resource company will earn $4.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.84 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $39.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

