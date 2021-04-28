Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells 2,768 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $111,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,399,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 23rd, Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $27,206.80.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $199,032.60.
- On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54.
- On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92.
Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650,037 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,803,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
