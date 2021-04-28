Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells 2,768 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $111,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,399,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $27,206.80.

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650,037 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,803,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

