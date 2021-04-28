Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,392 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.92.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

