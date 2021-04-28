Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Hold

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $104,915.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,374,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,878,906 shares of company stock worth $12,077,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

