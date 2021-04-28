The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal Sells 22,253 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $738,354.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $660,983.78.

On Friday, March 26th, Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $468,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,026,424.89.

NYSE:GPS opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Gap by 53.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gap by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

