FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Overweight”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 42,915 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its position in FirstEnergy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 198,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 49,308 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.