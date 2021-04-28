Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $2,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,017,457.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total transaction of $2,652,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $685,350.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $670,200.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $3,149,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

