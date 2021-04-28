First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Update

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned 2.61% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FPXE stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

