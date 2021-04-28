Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Sanderson Farms worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 126.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

