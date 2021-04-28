United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 342,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 23.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 153.2% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 74,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

