Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 11,856 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of WU stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

