Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO John Francis Murphy Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $517.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.57 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 15.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

