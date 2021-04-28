Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Woodward by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Woodward by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Woodward by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Woodward by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

WWD opened at $124.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.23. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

