First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 254.5% in April

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 254.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period.

