Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Expands By 8,750.0%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 8,750.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXF opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

