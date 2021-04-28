iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Down 97.7% in April

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17,909.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.