Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.84 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

