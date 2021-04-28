Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 10,250 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

