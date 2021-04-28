Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $108.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

