ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.