WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.50.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

