SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.88.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

