Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after acquiring an additional 177,432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

AVNS stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

