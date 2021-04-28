The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded to “Positive” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $781.57.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $748.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $703.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.89. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $252.07 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,134 shares of company stock worth $227,998,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

