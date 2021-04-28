Norges Bank Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 142,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $968.11 million, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

