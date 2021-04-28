Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Norges Bank owned 0.09% of Corsair Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

