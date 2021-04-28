State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CTS were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.79.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

