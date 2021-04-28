State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RLI were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

NYSE:RLI opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.