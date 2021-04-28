State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 498 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.72.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

