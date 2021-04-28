UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,969 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,911 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Groupon worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRPN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of GRPN opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $343.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

