UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cowen by 210.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter worth $1,685,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COWN. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.07 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

