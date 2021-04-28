UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,517 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 439.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 144,328 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,003,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

