UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $751,000 Stock Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $756,093 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

