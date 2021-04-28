31,164 Shares in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,030,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 558.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 96,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

NASDAQ TUR opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

