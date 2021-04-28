Norges Bank Takes $5.72 Million Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 816,781 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Hudbay Minerals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 368,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

