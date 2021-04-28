284,980 Shares in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBIO. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

